Minister: Vaccinate children to avoid diseases

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. A call has been made for parents to consider vaccination of their children seriously in order to protect them against various diseases.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu told Members of the Parliament on Wednesday, February 7, during a seminar on heart diseases and Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) hosted by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, JKCI, that children should be vaccinated early enough.

“It is too expensive to treat heart diseases and NCDs. Wananchi should be insisted to join in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) that will give them access to treatment in all hospitals,” she said.

Ms Mwalimu used the occasion to advise executives in other institutions to take a leaf from the JKCI executive director, Prof Mohamed Janabi, whose personal efforts to improve services the JKCI are noticeable.

The chairman of the Social Services Parliamentary Committee, Mr Peter Serukamba asked the JKCI authorities to prepare a similar seminar for members of the parliament during the budget session, which should be accompanied by screening of the NCDs including heart diseases, breasts, pelvic and prostate cancers, and diabetes.

For his part, JKCI executive director Prof Janabi said the lawmakers should develop a habit of checking their health and go for treatment on time, warning them to be careful with what they eat.