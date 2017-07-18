Minister clarifies on civil servants’ pay fate

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The minister of State in President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, yesterday said the government had not decided whether or not public servants, who were sacked over fake certificates would be paid their benefits.

She said this when she visited the Ubungo Municipal Council in Kibamba and addressed public servants. Ms Kairuki refuted rumours that the government had refused to pay arrears to those accused of having fake certificates and that everything would be decided following what the law stipulated.

“The law will be the final say on whether or not they will be paid. However, the government has nothing to decide on this,” she explained. She called upon all employers to verify the information of their employees, who were about to retire to ensure they were paid their benefits as the law directed.

She went on saying that the government in this fiscal year was set to employ about 15,000 public servants in different areas and promote at least 193, 000 others.

Ms Kairuki also hinted that 537 government job opportunities would be offered to the Ubungo Municipal Council, 397 of which would new, while 140 would be a replacement of those, who were sacked for possessing fake through the certificates verification exercise.

She also said verification of certificates of public servants would continue and so civil servants should authenticate their information in different platforms.

“The the government’s aim is to ensure there is the right connection of information of its civil servants through all social security funds, revenue and taxes and others,” she explained. Lawson system is a resource planning software, which is basically used for arrangements of payments of officials in small, medium and big enterprises.