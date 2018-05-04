MisaTan: Do more to protect the press

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania on Thursday May 03 joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Press Day amid serious concerns on violations of press freedom.

Speaking at the national commemorations in Dodoma, the Media Institute of Southern Africa-Tanzania Chapter (Misa-Tan) chairperson Salome Kitomari gave an example of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) reporter Azory Gwanda who went missing since November, last year, and has not been traced since. They noted other challenges that the media was facing as infringement of press freedom and suspension of publications.

“The government should intensify its search for, arrest and arraignment of perpetrators to face justice,” she urged.

She said the country was now ranked 83 from the 71st position it held in 2017 in the global index on press freedom, according to recent reports by the Reporters Without Borders. Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) acting chairman Deodatus Balile said incidents of harassment of journalists were on the increase.

“In most cases journalists who are summoned by the Department of Information and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA)end up receiving severe punishments,” he said.

A representative of the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC), Ms Jane Mihanji said journalists were currently under threat.

s of being jailed after what it used to be ethical problem have been changed to crimes.

The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) representative, Mr Paulo Malimbo said laws suppressing press freedom should be amended to comply with country’s constitution.

The Media Owners Association of Tanzania (MOAT) secretary, Mr Henry Mhanika named two challenges facing the country’s media as low pay and inadequate opportunity to secure adverts.

For their part, the acting director of the Tanzania Media Foundation (TMF), Fausta Msakwa and the director of the Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa), Ms Edda Sanga said there were a need to increase media funding and that violations to rights of the children rights should be reduced.