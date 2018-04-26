Mourners pay last respect to killed Kigamboni baby

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTz tmsowoya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of 2-year-old Joshua Michael, who was killed in a gruesome knife attack in his family home on Monday (April 23) by a 20 year old woman, is expected to be transported to Sengerema for burial later today.

The perpetrator – identified as Deta Kalambo (19) - stabbed the baby through the navel, then hid the body under a bed while she went off to be with her boyfriend.