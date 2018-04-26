Mourners pay last respect to killed Kigamboni baby

Dar es Salaam. The body of 2-year-old Joshua Michael, who was killed in a gruesome knife attack in his family home on Monday (April 23) by a 20 year old woman, is expected to be transported to Sengerema for burial later today.
The perpetrator – identified as Deta Kalambo (19) - stabbed the baby through the navel, then hid the body under a bed while she went off to be with her boyfriend.
On Thursday, April 26, 2018, mourners paid their last respects to the innocent Joshua Michael at his parents’ Kigamboni home, prior to transporting the body to Sengerema.