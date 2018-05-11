Mystery still surrounds Lissu return

By Mosses Mashalla @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. It is still uncertain when hospitalized Singida East MP (Chadema) Tundu Lissu will return home from treatment in Belgium.

His family members said they were yet to communicate with his doctors at the Belgian hospital over when he would be released from the treatment centre.

“As a family we would have wished him to be back home soonest but that will depend on how his condition will have improved,” affirmed his elder brother Alute Mughwai

The outspoken opposition party legislator was attacked on September 7, last year, outside his residence in Dodoma, sustaining serious gun wounds.

He was on the same day flown to The Nairobi Hospital in Kenya for treatment and four months later transferred to Belgium for further treatment.

Mr Mughwai, who is an advocate based in Arusha, refuted recent reports that his younger brother was on the way home, saying such news was not true.

“There is no iota of truth about those reports. He is still receiving treatment in Belgium,” he told journalists, pleading against “distortive publicity” on his injured brother.

Mr Lissu, who is also an advocate, was until last month the President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), a position he was elected to last year.

Mr Mughwai added that the family would prefer his young brother to continue with treatment in Belgium until he fully recovers.

Immediately after his transfer to Leuven University Hospital at Gasthuisherg in Belgium in January, the lawmaker was operated on his joints.

Mystery still surrounds the near fatal shooting of the legislator who was also the Opposition Chief Whip.

His attackers are yet to be arrested despite repeated assurances by the Police Force that investigation on the incident was underway.