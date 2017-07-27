NEC appoints new CUF Special Seat MPs

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Within 24 hours of Speaker Job Ndugai announcement certifying axing of eight CUF Members of Parliament, The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has released a list of their replacements.

Director of Election, Mr Kailima Ramadhani, said in a statement that the move follows communication from Speaker Ndugai that the seats were vacant.