NEC appoints new CUF Special Seat MPs

Dar es Salaam. Within 24 hours of Speaker Job Ndugai announcement certifying axing of eight CUF Members of Parliament, The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has released a list of their replacements.
Director of Election, Mr Kailima Ramadhani, said in a statement that the move follows communication from Speaker Ndugai that the seats were vacant.
According to statement issued by NEC today, the new special seats MPs who fill the vacancies are Ms Rukia Ahmed Kassim, Ms Shamsia Aziz Mtamba, Kiza Hussein Mayeye, Ms Zainabu Mndolwa Amir, Hindu Hamis Mwenda, Ms Sonia Jumaa Magogo, Alfredina Apolinary Kahigi and Ms Nuru Awadh Bafadhili.