Nacte halts new enrollment at 163 vocational colleges

By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Council for Technical Education (Nacte) has barred 163 vocation training institutions from admitting students in 2018/19 academic year.

This was revealed on Friday, March 23, during a press conference in Dar es Salaam.

Nacte’s Monitoring and Evaluation head Anastela Sigwejo said these vocational centre have been barred from admitting students following an audit conducted by the Council.

According to her, the audit established that most centres had a number of irregularities.

Dr Sigwejo said the irregularities included offering of unregistered courses, lack of competent teachers and poor learning environment.

According to her, the training centres wouldn’t be allowed to admit students until they address the irregularities.

He explained that a total of 459 out of 580 vocational training centres were audited during the exercise. Out of the number only 256 vocational training centres met the required standards.