New UK envoy starts tour with hefty Sh6.3bn donation

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United Kingdom government has promised to provide Sh6.3 billion (Pound 2.23 million) for the September 10 earthquake victims. The money will be used to support the reconstruction of school buildings.

This was announced yesterday by the new British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Sarah Cooke, when she was presenting her credentials to President Magufuli.

The donation follows a visit to the region by the minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Professor Joyce Ndalichako who was accompanied by Vel Gnanendran, Head of the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

The funds will be spent on rebuilding, upgrading and equipping Ihungo Secondary School, and enable more than 740 students to resume their education as soon as possible.

According to a statement released to the media by the British High Commission, the UK Government will also support the rebuilding of the collapsed teachers’ houses at Rugambwa Girls Secondary and High School. The schools were among the most heavily damaged by the earthquake.

“The UK Government wishes to express its condolences to all those who continue to suffer as a result of this tragedy. We feel it is important to support the Ministry of Education as quickly as possible so that children in Bukoba are not made to suffer further and can resume their education in the shortest time possible,” the new high commissioner was quoted as saying in the statement. The new envoy assured the President that the UK Government remains strongly committed to supporting the President of the United Republic on Tanzania in his efforts to improve the quality of education for all Tanzanian children.