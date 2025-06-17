The secret to success: Know your customer

By Tracy Rabi

Ever wondered why mama wa chipsi at the corner of your street always has the crispiest, tastiest fries? It’s because she knows her customers!

Knowing your customer means understanding what people like, need, and value so you can serve them better.

Imagine you set up a juice stall in Kariakoo Market. If you notice most customers ask for passion juice, you’ll stock more of it. That way, they keep coming back!

Businesses, from street vendors to big supermarkets, ask customers about their needs and preferences.

The more you listen, the better you sell.

And guess what? This skill isn’t just for business, it’s also about being thoughtful in everyday life.

Who is a customer?

A customer is anyone who buys something from you.

It could be your classmate buying your homemade bracelets, your neighbor getting cookies you baked, or even your teacher asking you to design a birthday card.

If they’re paying for what you offer, they are your customer.

Why should you know your customer?

Well, imagine selling ice cream. Would you sell it on a cold, rainy day or a sunny one? Probably the sunny one, right?

That’s because you understand what your customers want and when they want it.

Knowing your customer helps you make smart decisions and keep them happy.

Here’s what you should know about your customer:

• What do they like? Do they like chocolate or vanilla? Bright colors or soft ones?

• How old are they? You wouldn’t sell toys to grown-ups, right?

• What can they afford? If your price is too high, they might walk away.

• What problems can you help them solve? Maybe they’re hungry, bored, or want a cool gift.

How do you treat your customer?

Always be kind and respectful. Smile, say thank you, and listen to what they say. If they’re unhappy, try to fix the problem.

A happy customer will not only come back but also tell their friends about you – and that means more customers!