Now men join women at Dar RC’s help desk

By Glady Mbwiga and Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nine men joined hundreds of women, claiming to have been abandoned by their spouses, to throng the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner’s office, seeking legal aid.

The men claimed that they facing similar problems as their female counterparts, after their women ditched them and their children.

The exercise started on Monday, through an initiative by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, aimed at helping women who have been abandoned by men who fathered their children.

But in a new twist, aggrieved men also reported to the RC offices, seeking assistance to locate women who left them with children to take care of. A man who identified himself as Leonard Luhenda, 31, appeared at the RC’s offices ‘seeking justice’ and appealed to Mr Makonda to help him locate his wife who abandoned him with their two children.

Mr Luhenda claimed his wife has since married a man whom he accuses of being the reason behind his marriage’s breakdown. “I am here to seek legal help as well as ensure the man who is the cause of all this is held responsible,” he said.

In an unusual occurrence, some spouses bumped into each other at the Regional Commissioner’s office and engaged in accusations over abandonment. This was the case for Tito Chemba and Sylivia Felician, who were married ten years ago.

Mr Chemba claimed that his wife left him with three children when he was sick, but now that he has already remarried, Ms Felician is seeking for support for the three children.

For her part, Ms Felician says she left her husband after suffering physical abuse at his hands. The couple later met social workers, where it was decided that their case would be settled in court. Mother disappointed after picture go viral on social networks

Safina Mohamed, the mother of a child who appears to have been fathered by a Chinese man expressed her disappointment after photos of her and the child went viral on social media. Ms Mohamed and her son reported to the regional commissioner’s office, complaining that the boy’s father had abandoned them.

“It is against child rights to circulate the boy’s photo on social media because he is still a minor,” she lamented.