Over 500 children get NHIF cards

By Janeth Muhizi and Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 500 children have been enrolled to receive health insurance cards.

This is 50 per cent lower than the target set by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) of registering 1,000 children in a day. According to NHIF, the challenge that existed on Thursday was that most mothers did not come with documents required for registration. Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, NHIF Marketing and Public Education Officer Grace Michael said since most people were now aware of the documents needed to ease the process, more than 300 children were already registered compared to the previous day when only 200 children were enrolled. She said NHIF expected the number to go up as the process continued to become familiar.

For her part, Halima Omary, who was among abandoned mothers who visited the Regional Commissioner’s office and was lucky enough to get her child registered with health insurance, said the medical card will support her child in times of illness.

“My child is just six months old...this card will support him until he is one year old. At that age I will be in a position to work and support my family,” she said.