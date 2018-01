By Beldina Nyakeke @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is scheduled to start a seven-day tour of Mara Region from January 15 to 21 to inspect various development projects.

He will also lay foundation stones for water, health, education and agriculture projects.

Regional commissioner Adam Malima told reporters that the Premier would also hold rallies in municipalities.