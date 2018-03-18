Plan to empower women leaders launched

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) has launched an online programme to empower young women in leadership.

Through its Gender Training Institute (GTI), the gender networking group is set to mentor women on how to ascend to and manage top leadership positions.

GTI coordinator Jane Tesha said yesterday at a press briefing in Dar es Salaam that the programme would focus to direct young women.

According to her, the launching of the programme goes along with informing the society about the leadership opportunities that are on tap for women.

“For a start, a total of 33 young ladies will have an opportunity to be trained for six months, the training will be offered by the young women who have already undergone through leadership programmes so that they can learn from them,” she said.

Ms Tesha further explained that most women are capable of being good leaders but they have not been given a chance.

“It is the time to recognise contribution of young women…. And to give them an opportunity in leadership positions,” she said.

Every month, she noted, GTI would be uploading online materials on leadership to help young women access better techniques on how to be good leaders.

TGNP executive director Lilian Liundi explained that for the start, they were focusing on youth located in urban centres.