Possi named ambassador

By The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli today appointed Dr Abdallah Possi ambassador.

A statement issued late in the evening by State House said, his swearing in date and duty station will be announced later.

Dr Possi is deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and Disabled).

“The replacement of Dr Possi will be done by the President at a laterdate,” the statement, signed by Gerson Msigwa, the Director of Presidential Communications, said.

Dr Possi ,37, was nominated as MP in December 2015. He was a law lecturer at the University of Dodoma. He obtained his philosophy degree in Germany.