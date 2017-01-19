Possi named ambassador

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli today appointed Dr Abdallah Possi ambassador.
A statement issued late in the evening by State House said, his swearing in date and duty station will be announced later.
Dr Possi is deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and Disabled).
“The replacement of Dr Possi will be done by the President at a laterdate,” the statement, signed by Gerson Msigwa, the Director of Presidential Communications, said.
Dr Possi ,37, was nominated as MP in December 2015. He was a law lecturer at the University of Dodoma. He obtained his philosophy degree in Germany.
It was not clear whether the new appointment of Dr Possi invalidates his position as MP. If it does, it would leave a vacant post and give Dr Magufuli the opportunity to fulfill the constitutional requirement of nominating at least five women MPs. He has already nominated eight MPs, six of them being men.