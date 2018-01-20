Premier directs PCCB to arrest Musoma water authority director

By @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the anti-corruption watchdog to arrest Musoma Urban Water and Sewerage Authority (Muwasa) executive director Gantala Said and interrogate him for allegedly embezzling Bunda project funds.

He has also directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to question Nyakirang'anyi Construction Company director Mahuza Mumay, who is involved in constructing the project to supply water from Lake Victoria to Bunda Township.

Mr Majaliwa gave the directives on January 19, 2018 after the director failed to explain why the project completion had been delayed while the government released funds for the work.

He told a meeting that he was unhappy with the implementation of water projects.

He vowed to punish those who block the projects.

A feasibility study of the Bunda water project was conducted in 2006 and the implementation has been in phases, depending on the availability of funds.