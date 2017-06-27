President Magufuli bids farewell to BRN workers

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has thanked today President’s Delivery Bureau (PDB) workers who have been shifted to other institutions.

These were the ones supervising Big Results Now (BRN) programme.

Statement from State House said during the meeting, President Magufuli thanked them for the work they have done and asked them to continue doing so.

“I recognize that you are hard working with diverse expertise and skills important for nation building. You have given immense contributions while working at PDB and it is my expectations that you will do the same in your new working stations,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State in the President’s Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki and the Permanent Secretary, Dr Laurian Ndumbaro.

In the meantime, President Magufuli also met with a team of electricity and hydropower dams construction experts to discuss implementation of Stiegler’s Gorge Power Project, which can produce up to 2,100MW of electricity.