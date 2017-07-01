President Magufuli opens the 41 edition of Dar trade fair

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli launches the 41st edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair at the Mwalimu JK Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds.

Over 500 companies from 30 countries across the country are attending DITF. The President commends participants especially those from foreign countries for attending the trade fair.

President Magufuli urge the participants from foreign countries to weigh the possibility of investing in industries in Tanzania.