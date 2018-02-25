Mnyeti issues ‘controversial’ order to owners of Tanzanite mines

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. The Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti has issued a directive to Tanzanite mines owners to start paying their workers monthly salaries.

Mr Mnyeti, who has come under the spotlight for various reasons, made the remark at Mirerani in Simanjiro District recently, stressing that those who will not comply with the order should close their mines.

While the miners are celebrating the new directive, the owners of the mines are not happy with the RC’s conditions.

Speaking to mine owners, managers and miners on Friday, February 23, Mr Mnyeti said his directives should be implemented the with effect from the end of this month.

He said the directives should be implemented without discussions, noting that for years, mine owners have been exploiting the miners.

"If you can’t pay salaries to miners, pack your belongings and go. You better look for other activities,” he said.

However, one of the mine owners, Mr Abubakary Madiwa said it was almost impossible for the RC’s directive to be implemented, saying less than 10 owners will manage to pay their workers with monthly salaries if the government’s directives are insisted.

"It is better if the government orders us to close business instead of such directives because mine owners have entered into personal agreement with the miners, who pay according to amount of gemstone produced,” he said.

Acting Regional Administrative Secretary, (RAS), Mr Missaile Mussa said mine owners are supposed to pay their workers in accordance with the Employment and Labour Relations Act, 2004.

“On top of salaries, they are supposed to pay miners with other benefits including making contributions to pension funds,” he said.