Saturday, February 24, 2018

Recent winners of the Berlin filmfest's Golden Bear

 

The Golden Bear prize for best picture will be awarded Saturday at the 68th Berlin film festival to one of the 19 contenders from around the world.

Here are the winners over the past decade of the Golden Bear at the event, one of the world's top cinema showcases and the first major European film festival of the year.

- 2008: "Tropa de Elite" (Elite Squad) by Jose Padilha (Brazil/Argentina)

- 2009: "La teta asustada" (The Milk of Sorrow) by Claudia Llosa (Spain/Peru)

- 2010: "Bal" (Honey) by Semih Kaplanoglu (Turkey/Germany)

- 2011: "Jodaeiye Nader Az Simin" (A Separation) by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

- 2012: "Cesare deve morire" (Caesar Must Die) by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani (Italy)

- 2013: "Pozitia Copilului" (Child's Pose) by Calin Peter Netzer (Romania)

- 2014: "Bai Ri Yan Huo" (Black Coal, Thin Ice), Diao Yinan (China)

- 2015: "Taxi", Jafar Panahi (Iran)

- 2016: "Fuocoammare" (Fire at Sea), Gianfranco Rosi, Italy/France

- 2017: "Testrol es lelekrol" (On Body and Soul), Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary

