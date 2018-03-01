SIM card registration now goes biometric

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Thursday, March 1, launched a pilot project to register Simcards biometric technology for new customers.

The pilot exercise, which will last for 30 days from today, will first commence in a few centres in Dodoma, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Coast Region, Singida, Tanga and Iringa before spreading into other regions.

TCRA’s director general James Kilaba said during the previous registration some agents were dishonest and used forged identification cards to register customers, some of who harboured malicious intentions, including committing crimes.

He said the new registration will work closely with the National Identification Authority (Nida) system, adding that the aim was to ensure true identities were obtained.

"This will help to get correct particulars and statistics for sectoral development. It will also be good for following up forged identities,” he said.

He said Simcard registration started in 2009 but it has continued to face numerous challenges including forgery.

Currently, there are over 22 million registered Simcards, while a number are also in use even as they have not been registered.

Director for Human Resource from the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Kitolina Kippa who represented the permanent secretary said the registration through biometric technology will solve the challenges.

She said Simcards have increased from 2,198 in 1995 to more than 40 million last year.

Commenting on the new system, Zantel Brand and Communication manager Rukia Mtingwa said that it has come at the right time because it will reduce complaints from customers.