Seven arrested over Union Day protests

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. At least seven people have been arrested in Arusha for interrogations in connection with their role in possible political demonstrations across the country on 26 April 2018 (Union Day).

The acting Regional Police Commander for Arusha, Mr Yusuph Ilembo, told journalists on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 that the arrests follow investigations conducted by the police force.

Their names could not be made public but according to Mr Ilembo, some of them are university students.

“As government, we will not relent…these demonstrations are illegal…we will not be put to the test by some few people who are bent on denting Tanzania’s peaceful nature,” he said.

The arrests come within hours after the United Kingdom (UK) issued a travel alert for its citizens in Tanzania, saying the possibility of political demonstrations across the country on 26 April 2018 (Union Day) may result in fatalities.