Shein doubles pay

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Minimum wage earners in Zanzibar had a reason to smile yesterday after President Ali Mohamed Shein doubled their monthly salaries.

Addressing a mammoth rally at the Amaan Stadium during the 53rd commemoration of Zanzibar Revolution, Dr Shein increased the minimum wage from Sh150,000 to Sh300,000 effective April.

Dr Shein also vowed to continue transforming the economy of Zanzibar to realise one of the goals of the 1964 revolution which focuses on freeing and empowering the common people.

“We are going to empower our people starting from the bottom, and thus we have decided to double the salaries of those least paid. It is not going to end there, other plans are afoot,” he said.

Dr Shein also noted a lot has been achieved in the 53 years, but said his government wasn’t going to continue pressing for more.

“It is our responsibility to aim further and provide for the people and that’s why we are here. My government is determined to continue the revolution legacy through hard work, discipline and visionary plans,” said Dr Shein, adding:

“We will continue to invest heavily and promote projects.”

However, in his one-hour address which was broadcast live on TV, Dr Shein avoided touching on the political situation in the isles and how his government was determined to solve the on-going impasse with the opposition.

Zanzibar has been embroiled in a political impasse since the nullification of the results of poll results of October 2015 by the chairman of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mr Jecha Salim Jecha.

Other leaders present include Union Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Zanzibar Second Vice President Seif Ali Idd.