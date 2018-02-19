Slain student’s father wants to meet his child’s killer

By Florah Temba and Janeth Joseph @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The father of the late Akwilina Akwiline, Mr Akwilini Shirima, has said he would fight up to the last drop of his blood should he happen to meet the person who killed his daughter.

The 22-year old Akwiline died on Friday after she was hit by a stray bullet as police sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema.

“I know it is difficult to meet the killer of my daughter but if I happen to meet him, I would do everything possible to overpower him even if it means biting him with my teeth…should he happen to be old, I would ensure that I revenge,” he said.

He asked the government to go down to the bottom of the matter, insisting that being an old person, he no longer has anybody to depend on after the sudden death of his daughter.

“She was my light which has gone out of my life…I am like a pig which has been left in the forest without its shepherd,” lamented Mr Shirima.

According to him, he received the news of his daughter’s sudden death with a lot of pain especially considering the fact that she was killed by a person whose duty is to protect people and their properties.

“My daughter was not a politician. She wasn’t even part of those who were demonstrating….She wasn’t even sick,” said Mr Shirima.