‘Scoring for Everton again is great feeling’

By Majuto Omary and Agencies @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Wayne Rooney said it was “a great feeling” to score for Everton again after netting a spectacular goal on his second debut for the Club.

Rooney took just 34 minutes to mark a return to his boyhood club, bending a stunning 30-yard strike past keeper Boniface Oluoch to break the deadlock in the Blues’ 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Gor Mahia in Dar es Salaam.

The goal was reminiscent of Rooney’s first ever league goal for the Blues against Arsenal in 2002, which prompted commentator Clive Tyldesley’s famous line ‘Remember the name: Wayne Rooney!’

The 31-year-old, who started up front on his Everton return and played 45 minutes before manager Ronald Koeman replaced his entire starting XI at half-time, told evertontv:

“To score for Everton again is a great feeling. It’s something I’ve been thinking of for the last couple of weeks, once I knew [the move] was happening. “Thankfully, I’ve done it in today’s game and that 45 minutes will only help.

“I just received the ball from out wide and I was in a bit of space so I took my chance and thankfully it went in. I was pleased with it. It’s a good start but I think we have to improve still.

“It’s early days and we knew it would be a tough game in tough conditions but I thought we did well.”

After Rooney fired Everton ahead, Jacques Tuyisenge then grabbed an equaliser for Gor Mahia minutes later.

However, another spectacular strike – this time from Kieran Dowell – ensured the Blues beat their Kenyan opponents to cap a memorable trip to East Africa.

“The game was important to us in terms of building our fitness for the season and it was great to get a goal in my first game back,” added Rooney.