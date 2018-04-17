TTB now keen on sports tourism

By The Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A youth cycling group consisting of cyclists from East Africa, is in a tour of Tanzania to promote domestic tourism and environmental conservation through sports.

The cyclists started their tour in Zanzibar over the weekend, where they participated in a special cycling competition.

Today, the group dubbed Afrika Mashariki Fest, will take part in a 122-kilometer competition from Dar es Salaam to Bagamoyo and back.

Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) managing director, Ms Devota Mdachi received the group in her office in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

She stressed the importance of promoting domestic tourism, especially in the East African region.

“I am impressed to see you taking up this role of promoting peace and domestic tourism in the region,” Ms Mdachi told the cyclists.

She said the door was open to any individual or firm or group of people wishing to join hands with TTB in promoting tourism.

“I am sure the tourist attractions you will see during your tour are a tip of the iceberg of what Tanzania is endowed with,” she said.