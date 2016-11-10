Arusha rider poised for Tour de Rwanda

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Arusha rider Richard Laizer is expected to approach the Tour de Rwanda aggressively after landing another chance to showcase his skills in Kigali.

The Arusha Cycling Club (ACC) has reported that the Karatu Festival champion will compete at the Kigali race thanks to his impressive performance at the 2016 Tour de Machakos, which took place in Kenya a few weeks ago. In a Facebook account, the ACC said the seasoned cyclist will ride German’s Bike Aid, which has already been successful with in recent events.

In the five-team roster, the Arusha rider will be with Rwandan Jean Bosco Nsengimana who won the heavily contested event last year.

Nsengimana will therefore start the Sunday race as the title defender while Laizer will be putting on jersey number 3.

“We wish him all the best in his endeavour. We call on all cycling lovers to keep their fingers crossed for him,” according to the ACC.

A total of 85 cyclists from across the world will compete in the eighth edition of the annual Tour du Rwanda. Meanwhile, Canada’s LowestRates cycling team are in a buoyant mood ahead of their maiden appearance in the annual Tour du Rwanda competition. The Canadian side has made it clear they are in Kigali to compete for glory. They became the first foreign team to arrive in Rwanda, having arrived on Sunday afternoon.