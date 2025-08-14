Mantra launches Uranium Pilot Processing Plant in Tanzania

In the quiet hills of Namtumbo District, deep in Tanzania’s southern highlands, something extraordinary is taking shape. Once known for its rolling landscapes and remote villag­es, this corner of Ruvuma Region is now at the heart of a transformation, one powered by a rare mineral bur­ied beneath its soil: uranium.

Presiding over the launch, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Has­san, delivered a strong message: “We want Tanzanians to see the direct benefits of this project. It is our duty to ensure the jobs created benefit the local people, especially those around the project area, and that the reve­nues improve social services.”

The project, owned by Man­tra Tanzania Limited, is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion. It is expected to create over 4,500 jobs, while the government will ben­efit over hundreds of million USD through taxes, royalties, dividends, and its 20% ownership stake.

Beyond the figures, this is a project of hope, transformation, and pres­tige for a nation that has long been aspiring to play a major role in the global clean energy sector. Tanza­nia is poised to become one of the top ten global producers of uranium, contributing approximately 20% of Africa’s uranium and around 4 % of the world’s total production.

From left: The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan; the Managing Director of Mantra Tanzania Limited, Oleg Snitko; the President of Uranium One, Pavel Andreevich Larionov; the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Andrey Avetisyan in a group photo after the inauguration of Mantra Tanzania Limited’s Uranium Processing Pilot Plant located in Namtumbo District, Ruvuma Region on July 30, 2025.

With an annual output of seven million pounds, the country is posi­tioning itself as a key player in the global uranium market, significantly impacting both regional and inter­national energy landscapes. Urani­um is a rare global resource used in nuclear energy generation, medical treatment, soil and water treatment and scientific researches.

According to President Samia, this project aligns perfectly with Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050, which aims to make the coun­try an industrialized, self-reliant, upper-middle-income economy.

In her speech, President Samia stressed that health and environ­mental safety, along with adherence to international standards, must be prioritized throughout the imple­mentation of this pro­ject.

“This pilot plant is part of our broader strategy to ensure these minerals are used for the benefit of all Tanzanians while maintaining health safety, environmental pro­tection, and compliance with global standards,” she said.

This emphasis is especially cru­cial given the common concerns about health and environmental risks associated with uranium min­ing. However, Tanzania has taken proactive measures to ensure that all activities are conducted with the highest levels of caution and accountability. Mr Oleg Snitko, the Managing Director of Mantra Tan­zania Limited, described the launch as the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation between Tanzania and Russia.

He explained that the first phase of the project includes the construc­tion of a large facility capable of pro­cessing up to 3,000 tonnes of urani­um ore. The next phase will be the construction of a full-scale plant by 2026, with commercial production expected to begin in 2029.

Beyond machinery and minerals, Mr Snitko highlighted that over 4,000 jobs are expected to be created for Namtum­bo residents, with over 21,000 households benefiting from oppor­tunities along the mining and energy value chain.

The infrastructure in Ruvuma Region is also expected to improve significantly, and Mantra has been actively involved in enhancing social services, including education, health, environment, and youth and women empowerment.

“For us, this is more than just a uranium project—it’s about giving back to the community around the project site, which is a core value of our operations,” the MD said. Majani Moremi, the Sustainability Manager at Mantra Tanzania Limited, pro­vided a technical explanation of how uranium is extracted and processed.

Unlike other minerals found in rock, uranium from the Mkuju Riv­er is embedded in the soil. The soil is taken to a specialized processing plant, where it is cleaned and refined until a final product resembling a loaf of bread is formed, he explained. Moremi said the product is packed in 200-litre barrels and exported.

He also emphasized that safety is a top priority, with close cooperation from institutions like the Atomic Energy Commission to ensure full compliance with both national and international obligations related to radiation safety and environmental protection. The history of uranium in Tanzania dates back to the 1970s, following radiometric surveys.

Later, Mantra invested heavily in detailed studies of the radiation patterns around the Mkuju River. So far, over 4,600 ores have been harrowed, with depths stretching of over 300,000 feet deep, signaling a significant and unique presence of this resource.

At another moment during the event, the Ruvuma Regional Commissioner, Col Ahmed Abbas Ahmed, praised the strate­gic investment by Mantra, saying it would boost the region’s economy and drive both economic and social development.

“We thank our partners at Man­tra for recognizing our region, and we will ensure our people make the most of the job opportunities to achieve economic and social pro­gress,” said Col Ahmedi in the pres­ence of President Samia.

At a time when the world is shift­ing toward clean energy, Tanzania is positioning itself as a key player. This uranium processing project is not only opening doors for economic growth, but also it demonstrates the nation’s maturity in managing major international projects with transpar­ency, safety, and community welfare.