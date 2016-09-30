Battle lines in Yanga, Simba league clash

Dar es Salaam. The city has been abuzz all week in anticipation of tomorrow’s derby between Young Africans and Simba SC at the National Stadium.

But all the hype, all the build-up, all the talk and discussion, and all the slobbering expectation and conjecture come to a close when the referee blows the kick off whistle in just over 24 hours.

Who will win? It is a million dollar question. But there are areas that can give a clue over who will carry the bragging rights or cut the forlorn figure.

It will certainly take incredible displays in striking, creativity in midfield and tactical approach if one of them has to rack up the points at stake.

Both sides bolstered significantly heading into the new season, but it is so far looking like Simba did the best business.

They have played six matches, winning five and drawing one while their foes have five matches in which they have won three, one draw and a defeat.

Scoring has not been a big problem for the two sides. They have the best strikers in the topflight. Simba, who top the log with 16 points, must be keeping their fingers crossed for the likes of Shiza Kichuya, Ibrahim Ajibu and Laudit Mavugo to replicate their displays against Yanga.

The trio will definitely give Yanga defenders a torrid time. They are hungry, keen and passionate.

Failure to mark them tightly will see the Joseph Omog-coached team carry the day.

Kichuya, Ajibu and Mavugo have been involved in 11 goals out 13 scored by Simba. It is an average of 1.8 goals per match.

Simba will also pay the price should they ignore the lethal partnership of Simon Msuva, Donald Ngoma and Amissi. The trio have been in eight goals Yanga have so far scored. They have played together for a long time, which gives them an upper hand in tomorrow’s clash. In the midfield, Simba fans can relax and boast. They have Muzamiru Yassin and Jonas Mkude who have exhibited great skills. However, Yanga have Haruna Niyonzima and Thaban Kamusoko who are never subdued easily.

The Mkude-Kamusoko battle in the middle of the park is already attracting attention of the fans. Whoever wins the battle may street his team to the victory.

Yassin and Niyonzima is another thrilling battle tomorrow. The latter is more experienced, but Yassin is young and more versatile compared to the Rwandan.

Tactics

Yanga, who beat Simba 2-0 in both league matches last season, have been lethal whenever they employ a 4-4-2 formation. They have been creating a host of chances from the flanks through long balls.

They, however, switch to the 4-3-3 in certain situations.

Simba, under the Cameroonian, have preferred the 4-2-3-1 formation and it has paid off. However, they may be forced to switch to 4-4-2 in tomorrow’s match.

Possible starting XI

Yanga: Deogratius Munishi, Juma Abdul, Haji Mwinyi, Vincent Bossou, Andrew Vincent, Thaban Kamusoko, Simon Msuva, Haruna Niyonzima, Amissi Tambwe, Donald Ngoma, Deus Kaseke.