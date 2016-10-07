Can Stand United topple Simba?

By Suleiman Jongo; @slei_jongo; sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rampaging Stand United may climb to the summit of the Vodacom Premier League table this evening if they beat Mbeya City.

The Patrick Liewig’s men have found the winning formula after early struggles. However, they will be facing another stern test at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

The Kinnah Phiri-coached side have also improved their performance and are also pushing for the top place.

Stand United sit second in the 16-team league with 15 points after playing seven matches. They are two points behind leaders Simba SC who have yet to experience defeat this season.

Mbeya City are in the sixth place with 11 points having played a similar number of matches. A win today may lift them to the third place.

Simba SC top the table followed by Stand United as Mtibwa Sugar occupy the third place with 13 points.

Defending champions Young Africans are fourth with 11 points from six matches, tying on points with inconsistent Azam FC who are placed fifth.

Speaking on the eve of the match, the Stand United head coach harboured hopes of taking the points at stake and maintain their pressure on the Msimbazi Street side, which looks strong enough to challenge the title this season.

“We are ready for the match. Our intention is to get the three points and focus on the next match,” said the Frenchman, who has been under intense pressure following misunderstandings in the management.

However, the Shinyanga-based team will be facing a spirited Mbeya City that is eager to reclaim its dented pride.

Mbeya City information officer Dismas Ten said they were well prepared to host Stand United and admitted that it would be a tough match.

“We are aware of the threat that Stand United poses tomorrow (today), but we have prepared well and hopefully, we will have the last laugh,” said Ten.

He, however, disclosed that they will have to make do without the services of their key defenders Haruna Shamte and Sankhani Mkandawile.

“Shamte and Mkandawile have not recovered from injuries they picked from our 2-0 loss to JKT Ruvu, so the coach will have to rely on the available fit defenders,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said Mbeya City will welcome back fit-again central defender Rajab Zahir.