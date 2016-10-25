Dar boxers upbeat about bouts

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chinese and South African boxers due to fight Tanzanian opponents on October 28 are confident they will floor them. But the local fighters Abdallah Pazi alias ‘Dulla Mbabe’ and Ibrahim Class replied back and vowed to outdo rivals Zheng Chengbo from China and Jason Bedeman of South Africa. The encounter will take place at the Diamond Jubilee Hall.

Bedeman boasted that he will teach Class a lesson in the World Boxing Federation (WBF) lightweight international title fight.

Bedeman said he knows Class well and believe he was a strong opponent. “But I have travelled all the way to Tanzania with only one aim of winning the contest.”

He said he was in intensive training ahead of the fight and believes he will grab the title.

“I know it will be a tough fight as Class is good boxer and has advantage of fighting in home soil. I want to show him that I am an exceptional fighter and ready to win anywhere a,” said Bedeman.

However, Class said he is ready to show the South African that he is a top fighter in the light weight category in the country. He said he was fit for the fight and ready to deal with his rival. “I will floor him before the 5th,” he said of the 12 round bout.

“I am training hard to sharpen my skills every day. I am looking at one thing - and one thing only - victory.” Class assured his local fans that they would not go back home at midnight. He said: “I will finish him off early. I do not want to see my fans stay at the Diamond Jubilee Hall till midnight. This job will be done much early.”

“I am ready to show my prowess in the fight. I will not let Tanzanians down. I know he is also keen to win the title but that’s not going to happen here,” said Class.