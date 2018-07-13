Pandya ready for Orxy Energies rally

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Famous rally driver in the country Dharam Pandya has promised to return with a bang in this year’s Orxy Energies‘s African Rally Championships set for August 31 to September 2.

Pandya, who is now placed second in the ongoing National rally Championships with 58 points, said he target to cover the gap in the event which has been sponsored by Orxy Energies. The event is under Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT). Prominent rally driver in the country, Gurjit Singh is placed at the top in the NRC with 68 points.

He said that his car is now under maintenance in Nairobi, Kenya following the best show in Arusha’s championships and finished second.

“I know, the race would be tough , my target is to win and continue to chase the title,” said Pandya who is under sponsorship of Puma Energy Tanzania and Toyota Limited.

He said he is not far from the race leader and still there are four stages of NRC before the end of this year. Ten points are just normal in the standing, I have to show my best in the next ARC and others to be followed, my target is to make my sponsors proud for their support,” said Pandya. According to AAT’s CEO, Yusuf Ghor, the event has been sanction by Federation International de Automobile (FIA) and blessed by National Sports Council (NSC) towards African Rally Championship award. Ghor said they expect drivers from Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Rwanda are expected to take part in the event. The Rally HQ is Southern Sun Hotel Dar es Salaam who is associate sponsor.