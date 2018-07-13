Pandya ready for Orxy Energies rally

Friday, July 13, 2018

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Famous rally driver in the country Dharam Pandya has promised to return with a bang in this year’s Orxy Energies‘s African Rally Championships set for August 31 to September 2.

He said that his car is now under maintenance in Nairobi, Kenya following the best show in Arusha’s championships and finished second.

“I know, the race would be tough , my target is to win and continue to chase the title,” said Pandya who is under sponsorship of Puma Energy Tanzania and Toyota Limited.

He said he is not far from the race leader and still there are four stages of NRC before the end of this year. Ten points are just normal in the standing, I have to show my best in the next ARC and others to be followed, my target is to make my sponsors proud for their support,” said Pandya. According to AAT’s CEO, Yusuf Ghor, the event has been sanction by Federation International de Automobile (FIA) and blessed by National Sports Council (NSC) towards African Rally Championship award. Ghor said they expect drivers from Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Rwanda are expected to take part in the event. The Rally HQ is Southern Sun Hotel Dar es Salaam who is associate sponsor.

The ceremonial start will be from Southern Sun Hotel Other sponsors are Knight Support, Flight link International Tanzania, Kenya-based 540 airline, @ The wheel and Ubena Estates.

