Excitement as TZ boxer wins GBC world belt

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Ibrahim Class lived up to his reputation as one of the fast-rising boxers in the world with a win over Panama’s Lose Forero in Germany on Saturday night.

Class stunned Forero on points in the 12-round bout to win the Global Boxing Council (GBC) lightweight title.

In a fight that lived up to its billing, the Tanzanian boxer survived a scare before emerging new GBC champion.

Tanzania Professional Boxing Council (TPBC) official Joe Vic, who is in Germany with the boxer, described the victory as encouraging.

“Class was more tactical; he did not just rush in blindly and that is what professional boxers in the world over do,” he told The Citizen phone from the European country.

This is the third time in three years the gifted Tanzanian boxer registers wins in international bouts abroad.

On June 8, 2014, he beat Zambia’s Mwansa Kabinga by technical knockout (TKO) in the ninth round in Kitwe, Zambia to win the World Professional Boxing Federation (WPBF) African welter weight title.

He also beat Zapil Rasuloy on points in Panama City on April 15, last year in the fight held at Centro de Convenciones Vasco Núñez de Balboa.

On Saturday’s fight, Class admitted that he was “nervous” before getting onto the ring but was delighted to win the closely-contested fight.

“Anyone would be nervous facing a renowned boxer before many boxing fans knowing ‘everyone’ back home is watching you and expecting you to win,” he said.

“The way I fought really shows how prepared I was and I am now looking forward to more high-profile fights because I want to win more belts,” he added confidently.

Class was the more adventurous in the first round with shots to the head but his opponent was dangerous with his body shots from the first round, particularly with the right hand.

He landed a vicious four-punch combination in the third round, which almost sent his opponent to the canvas.

Forero was better in the fourth round but the Tanzanian boxer did well to absorb a thudding to the body in the fifth round.