Excitement building up ahead of swimming meet

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Excitement is building up ahead of this year’s Isamilo Swimming Championship, which gets underway tomorrow in Mwanza.

Swimmers from 10 clubs, including Bluefins of Morogoro, will compete in the event to be held at Isamilo International School swimming pool.

Bluefins have named a 26-member squad for the championship, ten of them are women and the rest are men. The female swimmers are Alidina Zianna Alidina, Muskaan Gaikwaad, Nihad Meghji, Aliyana Kachra and Aminaz Kachra, according to the club’s founder-cum-trainer, Rahim Alidina.

Others are Sarah Shariff, Alexis Misabo, Niharika Mahapatra, Maryam Ipilinga and Lina Goyayi.

Men’s team consists of Isaac Mukani, Zac Okumu, Aaron Akwenda, Christian Fernandes, Burhanuddin Zavery, Moiz Kaderbhai and Mohameduwais Abdullatif.

Also on the list are Parth Motichand, Vinaamra Dhoot, Ayaan Shariff, Sahal Harunani, Hassan Harunani, Kaysaan Kachra, Revacatus Josephat, Jay Govindji and Delbert Ipilinga

“We are looking forward to some great action from our swimmers,” Alidina told The Citizen yesterday.

Alidina said their target was to perform impressively in the championship while improving the swimmers’ personal best time.

The swimmers will battle it out for medals in five styles, namely backstroke, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley.

They will also compete in 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, the 200m individual medley and lots of exciting relays will take centre stage.

Swimmers who will shine during much anticipated championship would earn calls to the national team ahead of Cana Zone Three Championships scheduled for September in Sudan. Early this week, Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) commended Mwanza Swimming Club for its decision to stage the championship.

“We wish the swimmers best of luck in their efforts to always improve,” the national swimming governing body said in a statement.

The association asked swimming enthusiasts to turn up at the Isamilo school in large numbers to support and cheer the swimmers.