Guinea go on record 7-goal spree in Chan

Johannesburg. Guinea thrashed Guinea-Bissau 7-0 in Conakry Saturday for a record winning margin for an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

The west Africans overtook Tanzania, who walloped Somalia 6-0 in Dar es Salaam during 2011 qualifying.

In 15 previous qualifying matches since the competition for home-based players kicked off in 2008, Guinea never won by more than two goals.

Sekou Amadou Camara was the destroyer-in-chief for the Guineans at the national stadium, netting four times to equal the individual scoring record for a qualifier.

Guinea took 38 minutes to score, through Camara, and led 2-0 at half-time before the floodgates opened during a second half that yielded five more goals.

They won the West zone A second round tie 10-1 on aggregate having built a 3-1 first leg advantage in Bissau last weekend.

Guinea face Senegal on successive weekends during August in the final qualifying round for the 2018 tournament in Kenya.

The Senegalese overcame Sierra Leone 3-1 in Dakar to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Amadou Dia Ndiaye for the hosts and Mahmou Fofanah exchanged early goals before Senegal netted twice in the second half through Alisane Ndao and Gueye Dieme. Mali overpowered the Gambia during the final quarter in Bamako to triumph 4-0 and progress by the same scoreline after a goalless first encounter.

Ibrahima Kone broke the deadlock on 65 minutes and went on to score a hat-trick for the 2016 Nations Championship runners-up.

Paul Mucureezi matched Camara by netting four times for Uganda as they crushed South Sudan 5-1 in Kampala to qualify by the same overall score.

It took him just 15 minutes either side of half-time to achieve the feat after Derrick Nsibambi put Uganda ahead on 33 minutes.

Rwanda, who hosted the 2016 tournament and reached the quarter-finals, squeezed into the third round on away goals after a 0-0 draw with Tanzania in Kigali.