It’s all systems go for Zone V tourney

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Preparations for the forthcoming Fiba- Africa Zone V championship, which starts on Saturday here are complete, according to organisers.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) technical committee chairman Manaseh Zablon confirmed to this paper yesterday over their readiness to host regional tournament.

Zablon, who is also in the organising committee team, everything has gone according to plan, adding that the eagerly awaited event will feature both men and women teams from five countries. The Zone V tournament is made of 11 countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Egypt.

However, Zablon disclosed that only Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have officially confirmed to field their teams. The biennial event, according to him, will feature 17 teams, all battling for the region’s supremacy.

‘We expect that all the foreign teams will start arriving in Dar es Salaam from Thursday,” said Zablon.

Hosts Tanzania will field four teams in the weeklong championship.

They are the ABC and Savio, which will compete in men’s discipline while the women’s sides are Don Bosco Lioness and Jeshi Stars.

Kenyan outfits include KPA and Ulinzi. They will field teams in both categories.