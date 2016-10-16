Kenice promises to groom talents in pool table game

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kenice Furniture and Transport Limited have announced plans to develop local talents in the pool table game for both local and international tourneys.

The announcement was made by firm’s manager Eustace Kisanga in an interview with The Citizen yesterday following the poor development of the game after Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL)’s decision to pull out its sponsorship via its famous Safari Lager beer.

He said being the leading modern pool table manufacturers in the country; they have decided to start developing the game regionally before taking the regional winners to national assignments.

He said the game made the country to shine internationally following the good performances of the national team in both African and world championships. He said apart from the team event, Tanzania also did well at the individual levels.

“In 2013, Tanzanian Patrick Nyangusi won gold medal in the African Championship held in Zambia, it was great honor in the country, I believe there are so many talented pool table players like Nyangusi, but due to failure of the game to stage many competitions, the country is now losing its prominence internationally.

“Our plan is to see all Mainland regions conducting their regional championships in both singles and team events, the winners will compete in the national championships. We are real stakeholders of the game and through that, we will develop the game as well as business in the country,” said Kisanga.