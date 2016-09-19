Kili Queens, Kenya clash in Cecafa final

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland land’s team, Kilimanjaro Queens, set up a date with Kenya’s Harambee Starlets in the final of the 2016 edition of the Cecafa Women Championship annihilating hosts Uganda 4-1 in the second semifinal played at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru yesterday.

Up-and-coming midfielder Daniel Donisia silenced the home crowd giving the visitors a fourth minute lead with a well taken free-kick off the left foot after the hosts’ keeper had gone into a brief slumber while organising her defence.

Winger Omari Mwanahamisi who had been a thorn to the host defence with some mazy runs doubled Tanzania’s lead with a near post finish 10 minutes later which forced the home team into an earlier substitution withdrawing Yudaya Nakayenze for Christine Nambirige to help steady the midfield.

Two minutes from the half time mark, Abdalla Stumai netted the third off a spectacular left footer from 35 yards in what might be a goal of the tournament contender.

The Tanzanian girls continued from where they left in the second half, Omari again turning provider for her captain Asha Rashid who scored their fourth of the game in what proved to be a one sided affair.

Uganda will now battle Ethiopia in the third place play off on Tuesday; the game being the curtain raiser of the Starlets, Tanzania game.

In an earlier match, Harambee Starlets edged out Ethiopia 3-2 to sail through into the final.

The Kenyan girls , who have qualified for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations to be played in November made it to the final courtesy of a double strike by Neddy Atieno who netted in the 52nd and 64th minutes as Starlets recovered from a first half trail.

The Ethiopians pulled a fast one on the Kenyan girls who until yesterday had not conceded a goal in their three group matches netting their opener in the 37th minute.

Caroline Onyango sealed the win for Kenya with an 71st minute third goal, but it was Losa Abera’s second for Ethiopia that raised the tension and heat of the match as the Ethiopian’s threatened a comeback.