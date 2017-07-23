Sunday, July 23, 2017

Majimaji marathon good to go today

 

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Songea. With bumper entry that also involves many international-class runners, the 42-km Majimaji Serebuka Marathon is all set for a gun off today on the outskirts of Songea Municipality.

The 42.15 full marathon is among the notable events in this year’s sporting gala that marks its third edition this year. Event coordinator Judith Mbogoro said everything was in place for the event to take place. She said to close to 50 runners from different regions had so far registered to compete by yesterday afternoon.

“Ruvuma Region is ready and well prepared to host a memorable and wonderful event. We want to prove that the region is capable of hosting and producing top quality athletes,” she said. One of the notable runners is Oswald Reverian who, the three- time winner of Sydney Marathon while prominent figures include Banuelia Brighton and Fabiola Williams.

Winner in the full marathon in each category will take home Sh1 million, while the second and third placed will walk home with Sh500,000 and Sh300,000 respectively.

Runners will also compete in the Half marathon with winner taking home 400,000, while second and third placed will get Sh350,000 and Sh250,000 respectively. Majimaji Serebuka is powered by NMB Bank, Bakhresa Group, Jica, Mwandi and DAORA School.

