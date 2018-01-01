Mbao FC humiliate champions Yanga

Dar es Salaam. In-form Mbao handed defending champions Young Africans their first defeat this season as they upset the Jangwani giants 2-0 in an exciting Mainland Premier League match at CCM Kirumba Stadium yesterday.

Young Africans fans and members will leave to remember up and coming Mbao striker Habib Haji, who scored both goals in the encounter. Haji scored in 53rd with a stiff shot just outside the danger zone and in the 68th.

After an even start to the game, Young Africans had the first meaningful effort on target as their new signing Pius Buswita drilled the ball just wide of the post five minutes into the match.

Young Africans, who were under assistant coach Noel Mwandila, continued to look dangerous in the encounter aiming to revenge previous defeats at the hands of Mbao FC, who were promoted last season.

In the previous season, Mbao FC beat Young Africans twice, once in the league and during the Azam HD Federation Cup semifinals.

Young Africans dominated the first 20 minutes, but Mbao FC build up some steam heading into the last 25 minutes of the first half and Habib Haji, James Msuva forced goalkeeper Yuthe Rostand into close-range saves.

Two minutes to half-time, Young Africans midfielder Kabamba Tshishimbi nearly scored, but his shot went wide.

Mbao FC dominated the second half and overshadowed Young Africans in the midfield to make numerous forays into the champions’ territory.

Haji nearly scored the third goal in the injury time, but Abdallah Shaibu, who played his first match for Jangwani giants, made a tremendous save. The match also saw Mbao FC defender David Mwasa being sent off after receiving a second yellow card.