Mkwasa calls up Maguli for Ethiopia match

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team (Taifa Stars) head coach, Charles Mkwasa has called up a 24-member squad for a friendly match against Ethiopia.

The match, which will take place on the official Fifa friendlies date will be played in Addis Ababa on October 8.

Mkwasa said the summoned players will have to report at the camp on Sunday before starting training a day later.

The former Stars skipper recalled Elias Maguli, who plies his trade in Oman and dropped former Azam FC star Farid Mussa.

“We will take this match seriously just like any other competitive tie. I hope the players I have called up will roll flex their muscles and win the friendly come next week,” said Mkwasa.

Goalkeepers: Deogratius Munishi (Yanga SC), Said Kipao (JKT Ruvu) and Aishi Manula (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Azam FC), Juma Abdul, Andrew Vincent, Mwinyi Hajji (Yanga SC), Mohamed Hussein ‘Tshabalala’ (Simba SC), David Mwantika (Azam FC) and James Josephat (Prisons).

Midfielders: Himid Mao (Azam FC), Mohammed Ibrahim,

Jonas Mkude, Muzamil Yassin, Jamal Mnyate, Shiza Kichuya (Simba SC), Simon Msuva, Juma Mahadhi (Yanga SC) and Hassan Kabunda (Mwadui FC).

Strikers: Ibrahim Ajib (Simba SC), John Bocco (Azam FC), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Elius Maguli (Oman) and Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe, DRC).

Stars and the Ethiopians clash after the latter’s FA requested to gauge their tea.

A win for Taifa Stars will help them gain points for the next release of the Fifa world rankings.

Stars occupy the 132nd place in this month’s ratings while the Ethiopians are in position 126.