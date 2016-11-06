Sunday, November 6, 2016

Msuva voted best player of October in Vodacom league

Young Africans attacking midfielder, Simon

Young Africans attacking midfielder, Simon Msuva. 

  Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) media and information officer Alfred Lucas said Msuva had scored the highest points to beat two players from Simba Sports Club, namely Shiza Kichuya and Mzamiru Yassin.
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans attacking midfielder, Simon Msuva has won the October’s player of the month in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier league.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) media and information officer Alfred Lucas said Msuva had scored the highest points to beat two players from Simba Sports Club, namely Shiza Kichuya and Mzamiru Yassin.

Lucas said Msuva assisted his team to collect 14 points, while scoring four goals and five assistants. He said Msuva, who is also 2014/15 Vodacom Premier league best player, would pocket Sh1 million from the league sponsor, Vodacom Tanzania Limited.

According to Lucas, Msuva’s prize money will be conducted by the league sponsor on the date to be named later. He thus encouraged players in the league to make effort to win the monthly event designed by the body and sponsored by Vodacom.

