Msuva voted best player of October in Vodacom league

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans attacking midfielder, Simon Msuva has won the October’s player of the month in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier league.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) media and information officer Alfred Lucas said Msuva had scored the highest points to beat two players from Simba Sports Club, namely Shiza Kichuya and Mzamiru Yassin.

Lucas said Msuva assisted his team to collect 14 points, while scoring four goals and five assistants. He said Msuva, who is also 2014/15 Vodacom Premier league best player, would pocket Sh1 million from the league sponsor, Vodacom Tanzania Limited.