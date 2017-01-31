Renard proud of Morocco in Afcon defeat

Port-Gentil. Morocco coach Herve Renard said his team had been “exceptional” at the Africa Cup of Nations despite exiting the competition in the quarter-finals to Egypt on Sunday.

In their first appearance in the knockout phase of the tournament since 2004, Morocco lost 1-0 in Port-Gentil after conceding the decisive goal with just two minutes left.

“We lost the game but we have built a team that has recovered its hunger to win,” said Frenchman Renard, whose side eliminated reigning champions the Ivory Coast in the group stage.

“I am proud of all the players. One by one, honestly they were exceptional.

“We must not have regrets. We must just be proud of what we have done because we have come a long way.”

The coach of the triumphant Zambia side in 2012 and of Ivory Coast when they won in 2015, Renard was looking to become the first coach to win the title three times with three different countries.

But despite the disappointment he preferred to congratulate Egypt on their run to the last four.

“They are a very, very strong team who on a difficult pitch managed to play football, so when they find themselves on a better pitch it will be difficult to beat them,” he said.

“We can say today that Egypt are back. They were more mature than us. We had some chances but didn’t score.

“My only regret is that we couldn’t get a win for all those who have worked with the team here and for all the Moroccan people not being able to continue this adventure is a shame.”

Meanwhile, Egypt are set to have to do without Mohamed Elneny for their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final after the Arsenal midfielder suffered a calf injury.

Elneny, 24, missed Egypt’s 1-0 quarter-final win against Morocco on Sunday with the problem and coach Hector Cuper said the aim now is for him to return for the final next weekend.

“Elneny has a bad calf strain. We will send a medical report to his club,” said Cuper after the win over Morocco in Port-Gentil.