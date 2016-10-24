Simba hit Toto Africans to widen gap on Yanga

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three goals from Muzamil Yasin and Burundian Laudit Mavugo were enough to give Simba Sports Club three crucial points over Toto Africans to maintain their unbeaten run this season.

The 3-0 win has now delivered the “perfect” message to other Mainland Vodacom Premier Premier title contenders that they should not relax as Simba are in a serious bid to win the title, which they have missed for four consecutive seasons.

The win at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam has also enabled the former champions to widen the gap at the top of the table to eight points (from 11 matches) against rivals, Dar es Salaam Young Africans, who on Saturday made a sound warning to other clubs, after humiliating Kagera Sugar 6-2.

A roving in-form midfielder Yasin had to wait three minutes to half time to enable Simba lead, after he was put through by Ivorian striker, Frederick Blagnon.

The goal came after a serious battle between the two teams in the early minutes, but most of their attempts were fruitless.

Muzamil, for-example, could have scored an early lead for Simba in the 35th minute, after he successfully connected home a corner by Mohammed Hussein ‘Tshabalala’.Salum Chuku of Toto also missed a goal for his side in the 18th minute as his shot parried over the ball.

Simba had to call out an injured Blagnon, who was replaced by Mavugo just three minutes on resumption.

The substitution paid off for Simba as Mavugo scored the second goal in the 51st minute off pass by Yassin. Yassin added the tally in the 74th minute concluding home a corner ball by Shiza Kichuya.

The goals did not put the Mwanza-based boys, Toto in slumber as they tried to level matters, but found themselves fighting a ‘losing battle’. Toto’s desperation saw them missing a number of clear goals as Simba defence remained firm throughout.Jaffar Mohammed missed a goal for Toto three minutes to time as his weak shot landed easily into Simba’s Ivorian goalie, Vincent Angban.

In another match, Prisons were held to a home 1-1 all draw with debutant Mbao FC in another Mainland Vodacom Premier league match at held at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Simba are still leading the table with 29 points, followed by Yanga 21, who share the spoil with third placed Stand United.