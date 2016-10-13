Simbu gives advice to Kili Marathon athletes

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Felix Simbu has called on Tanzanian runners to use the Kilimanjaro Marathon as a stepping stone to the fulfilment of their international dream.

Simbu, who narrowly missed a medal in the Rio Olympic Games to finish fifth overall in a gruelling 42km Marathon race held in Rio de Janeiro said that the Kilimanjaro Marathon has a been producing, exposing and promoting young runners into the international career.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the inauguration of 2017 Kilimanjaro Marathon, Simbu said he harboured hopes of performing well at the 2016 Olympics finishing fourth at the previous edition. “I didn’t win the tournament last year, but after finishing fourth, I believed that I can do even better at the Olympics, so I urge the local runners, especially, the young ones to take the forthcoming event seriously,” he said.