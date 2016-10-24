TGU: We are ready for EA golf tourney

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo @tz.nationamedia.com

Dar e Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has said that Tanzania is ready for the forthcoming East Africa Golf Challenge scheduled for Ethiopian Capital Addis on October 25th.

Under team coach Hassan Kadio, the team of 14 are now undergoing preparations for the regional event.

TGU Chairman Joseph Tango feels Tanzania is now ready to compete when he says:

“We are ready. We have young players that look more energetic than yester – years. The situation on ground looks more promising this year,” he told the union’s website.

“ I personally belief we will give this year’s competition a real go,”:

“ Its a competition though. However much we would like to promise, we must remain optimistic. I am sure the players will fight. That’s why we look forward to a great performance.” He said

Tango reaffirms Dar Gymkhana’s continued domination but is quick to that other clubs are quickly catching up: “Ofcourse Dar Gymkhana Club has more players. But you will note that other clubs are also coming up. Lugalo, Arusha, Moshi…. Just to name a few. We are investing for the future.

Tanzania Golf is in a sky-ward spiral. The beautiful thing is that all clubs are supporting our investment in youth. “We are confident for a bigger performance beginning this year.”