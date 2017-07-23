TZ runner qualifies for Bahamas

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s young runner Regina Deogratius Mpigachai, 15, has qualified for the finals of the girls’ 800m race after finishing fifth in the Youth Commonwealth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Regina clocked 2.11.55 in the event that English runner Lily Anna Burt finished in the first position with 2.10.37. Jane Thomas of England finished second with 2.10.42 while Hea Wallace (Scotland) finished third with 2.10.42 and Tiana Lostracco of Canada finished fourth with 2.10.55 respectively.

The results make Regina to be the only young runner from Africa to qualify for the finals in the race. These will now join other runners, Meghan Keely Small of Australia, Aurora Rynda (Canada), Isabelle Boffey of England.

“It is a good start for the Tanzania runner in the Youth Commonwealth Games. We believe she will fight hard in order to win medals. Her record is good and she will do her best in the finals which will feature eight runners,” said Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) secretary general Filbert Bayi.

Bayi said they are also banking on Damas Damiano to do the same in the 3000m race to be staged today. Damiano is in top shape and ready to show his talent in the race, he said.