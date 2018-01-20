TZ swimming competition to attract 10 clubs

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ten clubs have so far confirmed to feature in the Tanzania Junior swimming championships scheduled to take place at Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac) on January 26 and 27.

The championships are organised by the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) with approval of the Tanzania Swimming Association.

DSC secretary general Inviolata Itatiro yesterday named the confirmed clubs as Bluefins, Arusha Swim Club, International School of Moshi, Mwanza Swim Club, Champion Rise Taliss, Hopac, Wahoo of Zanzibar, Kennedy House, Morogoro International School and the host, DSC.

She told The Citizen that the event was exclusively for swimmers aged between seven and 14 years. According to her, preparations of the competition are going on as they are looking for sponsors to make the event successful.

“The teams have already confirmed to take part in the event and we badly need support to develop young, talented swimmers. They need to see everything going on smoothly to enjoy the port. Without support it will be tough for us to manage.”

She explained that the swimmers would compete in categories, based on their ages.

According to her, the event has been organised to promote the sport and give young swimmers experience on how to compete internationally.

“This is the second edition of the championships and it’s a continuation of DSC’s mission to raise awareness and promote swimming.”

She explained that the event provides a platform to talk about swimming and raise awareness of its values.

“For children, parents and guests who will show up for the competition, it will be an exciting event to reinforce affinity to the sport.” The host club started training swimmers in 2007.

She noted that trophies would be awarded to top three swimmers in each age group.

A gold medal will be given to the first winner, silver to the first runner-up and a bronze to the second runner-up.

According her, trophies will be awarded to the best first team, first runner-up and the second runner-up.

Certificates will be awarded to the top six finalists in each individual event and the top three in each relay event.