TZ to host East Africa golf event

 

  • The event is organised rotationally among regional member countries, according to Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman Joseph Tango. The regional event climaxed recently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with Uganda emerging overall winner.
By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has been selected to host the East Africa Challenge Trophy next year.

“ We have been chosen as the host of the next edition after Addis Ababa, Ethopia doing so recently,” Tango said yesterday.

“We are ready and glad for that because this will not be our first, we did it several times.”

He said the regional championship will be held at the Kilimanjaro Golf and Wildlife Estate based in Arusha.

“We have one of the best golf courses in not only East Africa, but Africa in general,” he said.

