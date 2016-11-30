Top clubs join fray for Taifa Stars striker

By Citizen Reporter @ThecitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The future of former TP Mazembe forward Thomas Ulimwengu may be resolved soon as Africans champions Mamelodi Sundowns invite him for possible signing.

The new development has been confirmed by his manager, Jamal Kisongo, who also manages RCK Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

According to the manager, former African champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, have also inquired his availability and are ready to pay the Taifa Stars striker a monthly salary of $33,000 (about Sh70m).

The Egyptian giants are more than willing to snap the Tanzanian striker, but Kisongo is skeptical on the deal, stressing the need for the player to try his luck abroad. Kisongo said offers from Belgium and a Division one club in England have been tabled, but he reiterated that the player is not for trials.

However, clubs from China, Russia, Qatar and Spain are willing to sign the player who was signed by TP Mazembe from the Tanzania Soccer Academy (TSA) where he featured in the Copa Coca-Cola championships before heading to Sweden and ultimately signing for the Congolese heavyweights.