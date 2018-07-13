Friday, July 13, 2018

URGENT: Chelsea finally end Conte saga

 

In Summary

  • The 48-year-old Italian had been seen as vulnerable despite winning the FA Cup last term having fallen out with both the board and senior players.
Advertisement

Chelsea finally ended months of speculation by "parting company" with Antonio Conte bringing to an end a two year stay which included winning the title in his first season.

The 48-year-old Italian had been seen as vulnerable despite winning the FA Cup last term having fallen out with both the board and senior players.

The former Italy national coach returned to take training this week but the writing was on the wall and the drawn out process was reportedly due to how much compensation the club should pay Napoli for his likely successor Maurizio Sarri.   

"Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company," the club said in a terse statement.

pi/nr

© Agence France-Presse

advertisement

In The Headlines

Getting land title deeds in Tanzania has just become cheaper, here is how much

It has just become cheaper to get a title deed!

Top ten science students in ACSEE form six exams

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council (Necta) has today on July 13, 2018 released the

  • News
    Ten worst performing schools in 2018 ACSEE form six exams  
  • News
    Necta names top ten schools in 2018 ACSEE form six exams  
  • News
    President Magufuli appoints new prisons services boss  
  • News
    Zakaria denied bail, high court takes the case  